‘Desperate Housewives’ star goes to hospital after fall: ‘All I could think of was poor Bob Saget’

“Desperate Housewives” star Dana Delany revealed she recently went to the emergency room after a nasty fall.

The actor, 65, shared a photo on Twitter of her bruised eye.

“You should see the other guy,” she joked.

In a follow-up tweet, she shared more details about what happened, adding that the incident made her think about Bob Saget, who died last month from a head trauma after an accidental fall.

“Thank you all for your concern. I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget,” Delany tweeted. “So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no. The folks at St John’s emergency took great care of me.”

Dana Delany and Bob Saget attend an event for the Scleroderma Research Foundation in 2016 in New York City. Owen Hoffmann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Delany was a longtime friend of Saget. She starred in “For Hope,” the 1996 film that Saget directed in honor of his sister, Gay, who died from scleroderma. Like Saget, she joined the board of the Scleroderma Research Foundation and has advocated for scleroderma research over the years.

The actor honored her late friend in a recent essay in The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re the same age, and we kind of started out together,” Delany wrote. “Bob was one of those guys that you could just call out of the blue and get right back into the groove, and I’m so unhappy that I can’t pick up the phone now to call him and say how ridiculous it is that he’s dead. Bob would think it’s so absurd.”

“Wherever Bob went, people wanted to be a part of it,” she also wrote. “At the same time, he really was a deeply emotional person. Bob could cry at the drop of the hat over anything. He was really a well of deep emotion.”

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in an Orlando hotel room. An autopsy showed that the actor died from an accidental, backward fall, which resulted in brain bleeding and skull fractures.

NBC’s Dr. John Torres recently shared tips on what to do if you hit your head, and how to know if a head injury is serious enough to go to the hospital.