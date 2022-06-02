Derek Hough proposes to Hayley Erbert: ‘It’s only the beginning’

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are headed down the aisle!

On Thursday, the professional dancers revealed in a shared Instagram post that they are engaged.

The couple uploaded a photo of the “Dancing with the Stars” judge, 37, holding Erbert, 27, in his arms as the two embraced each other and touched noses. They stood in front of an elaborate floral display that included multiple candles and white petals all over the floor.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” the sweet caption said.

Members of the “Dancing with the Stars” family and other celebrity friends congratulated the pair in the comments.

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd commented, “Omg omg congrats guys!!! This is so beautiful.”

“OH MY GOSH. I AM SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH,” fellow “DWTS” pro Lindsay Arnold said. “Love you so much.”

Jennifer Lopez chimed in and added, “Omg!! Yessss… we’ve been waiting for this!! Lol…Congratulations.”

Heidi Klum called Hough and Erbert the “most gorgeous couple ever.”

Fans also applauded them taking the next step in their relationship. Many wrote, “It’s about damn time,” referencing Lizzo’s catchy track.

Sister Julianne Hough celebrated her brother and his fiancée on her Instagram story.

“Congratulations to this spectacular couple!” she gushed. “I’m so happy for you two and this beautiful life you have already started to create. This truly is just the beginning.”

Canadian company Paris Jewellers shared a close-up on Instagram of Hough and Erbert lying amongst the petals together. The photo highlighted Erbert’s stunning engagement ring.

In the caption, the company said, “We were incredibly honoured to be chosen by @derekhough to help create this flawless ring for @hayley.erbert.”

The jeweler revealed that the sparkler was inspired by the couple’s favorite song, “Someone to Stay” by Vancouver Sleep Clinic.

“Derek is kind-hearted with infectious positive energy who radiates love for Hayley,” the company wrote. “We are filled with so much joy for this special couple and wish them a lifetime full of love and adventures.”

Hough and Erbert started dating in 2015, and the couple have a cute YouTube channel together called “Derek & Hayley x Dayley Life.”

Last year, they posted a seven-minute-long video of them re-creating one of their first dances and their first kiss.

Erbert, who was previously a dancer on “Dancing with the Stars,” returned to the stage last year to partner with Hough for a horror-themed Halloween performance.

Prior to announcing their engagement news, Hough and Erbert posted videos and photos on Instagram from their recent trip to F1’s Monaco Grand Prix.

“Wow, incredible to experience @f1 Monaco Grand Prix for the first time,” he said in the caption. “Even better getting to experience it with my love @hayley.erbert.”