Denzel Washington shares details about his moment with Will Smith right after Oscars slap

Denzel Washington is opening up what he talked about with Will Smith after that infamous Oscars slap.

At the Oscars, Washington, 67, was seen comforting Smith, 53, after the shocking moment, in which Smith went on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face, then yelled at the comedian after returning to his seat.

Denzel Washington (L) walks with Will Smith after Smith hit Chris Rock (not pictured) as Rock spoke on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. Brian Snyder / Reuters

In an interview with Bishop T.D. Jakes on Saturday at the International Leadership Summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington says he drew on his faith as he spoke with Smith at the Oscars shortly after the incident with Rock occurred.

“Well, there’s a saying, when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong. The devil goes, 'oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite,'" Washington said during the interview. "Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because you’re trying to do something right. For whatever reason, the devil got ahold of him (in) that circumstance, that night.”

The “Fences” star also shared that Tyler Perry joined him in "immediately" going over to Smith after the incident, and that "some prayers" were involved.

“I don’t want to say what we talked about, but there but for the grace of God go any of us," Washington continued. "Who are we to condemn? You know, I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer.”

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry appeared to be comforting Smith after the incident. Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

During Smith's acceptance speech after winning the award for best actor for his role in "King Richard," Smith alluded to his conversation with Washington earlier that night.

“Denzel said to me a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you,’” Smith said.

Smith later issued an apology on Instagram to Rock, as well as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I was out of line and I was wrong,” the actor wrote in his post. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

On Friday, Smith resigned from the Academy and said in a statement that he “will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate.”

Rock, 57, declined to file a report against Smith following the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The comedian addressed the incident for the first time on Wednesday during a stand-up show in Boston, but said he wasn’t ready to discuss it in detail.

“I don’t have a bunch of s--- about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend,” Rock told the crowd. “I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s---. And it will be serious and funny.”