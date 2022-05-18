Bruce Willis and Demi Moore may be former spouses, but they’re also forever friends.

In the latest display of affability from the exes, Moore shared a throwback pic of the pair from 25 years ago on social media.

Bruce Wills and wife Demi Moore arrive for the premiere of his film, "The Fifth Element," at the Cannes Film Festival on May 08, 1997. Neil Munns / PA Images via Getty Images

And to show just how far the good vibes go, Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, raved about the sweet shot."From the Cannes archives, circa 1997," Moore wrote alongside the image she posted on Instagram Tuesday.

The photo shows the couple on the red carpet at the annual film festival for the premiere of Willis' sci-fi flick, "The Fifth Element," with him looking dapper in a traditional black tuxedo and Moore standing by his side in a stunning black and red gown.

"All the feels ❤️," Heming Willis responded. "Beautiful."

Moore then replied to that response with a string of heart emoji of her own.

The touching exchange comes less than two months after Willis’ family announced that the beloved actor was stepping away from his 42-year onscreen career in the wake of his diagnosis with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the message read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on September 23, 2019. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for goop

The letter to the star's fans was signed by the trio of daughters Willis shares with Moore — Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28 — as well as the two daughters he and and Heming Willis have — Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. Both Moore and Heming Willis' names were included in the sign-off as well.

The mutual respect and support between Moore and Heming Willis is nothing new.

Last year, in honor of International Women’s Day, Moore wrote of their special relationship with each other.

“"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," she explained. "Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."