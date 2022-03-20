Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis and their ‘blended family’ on his 67th birthday

Demi Moore is celebrating her ex-husband's birthday in the sweetest way.

On Saturday, March 19, Moore, 59, shared a photo on Instagram posing alongside Bruce Willis to mark his 67th birthday. In the shot, Moore smiled wide as she held a large tray of mushrooms in the kitchen while Willis crouched down to pose next to her.

“Happy birthday, Bruce!” Moore wrote in the caption. “Thankful for our blended family.”

Emma Heming Willis, who has been married to the “Die Hard” actor since 2009, commented two heart emojis on Moore’s post.

The 43-year-old model shared her own heartwarming Instagram post to celebrate her husband’s birthday, sharing a slideshow video of photos of the couple and their children throughout the years set to the tune “Right Down the Line” by Gerry Rafferty.

“I don’t just love him, I really really like him,” she captioned the post.

In the comments of Moore’s post, fans lauded the former couple for their enduring close friendship following their divorce in 2000 after 12 years of marriage.

“Blended family goals!” one commenter wrote. "Adore you both. Blessings.”

“Yours was the model for my blended family! And it works!” one fan said of their own familial bond. “Everyone is happy.”

Another Instagram user added, “You guys do what you do so well...... such a cool family, and there seems to be such a fantastic balance. Good on you both!”

Moore and Willis have consistently demonstrated their friendly relationship over the years. Last summer, Moore honored her ex-husband with a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day. She shared a throwback black and white photo of Willis posing alongside their three daughters, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Talulah, 28, with each of them sticking their tongues out at the camera.

“Happy Father’s Day to this #girldad!” she wrote. “We are so lucky to have you.”

Last October, Rumer even opened up about their relationship in an interview with People, discussing the lasting friendship between her parents in the decades since their divorce and how it's affected her and her siblings.

“I’m incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them,” she said.

When reflecting on her parents' split, which happened when she was 10, Rumer said that she had friends who were going through the same thing but were dealing with different circumstances.

“I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays,” she explained. “And I didn’t have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different.”

