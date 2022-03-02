Dax Shepard says he once dated Ashley Olsen: ‘She’s just the most wonderful person’

Here’s a couple you may have trouble envisioning.

Dax Shepard said he and Ashley Olsen used to go out.

“I dated Ashley Olsen. She’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” he said during Monday’s episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Shepard, who’s been married to Kristen Bell since 2013, revealed the piece of trivia when he and co-host Monica Padman were discussing The Row, the clothing line Olsen started with her twin sister, Mary-Kate.

“When we were dating was when she was putting kind of all of her energy and focus into launching that in a big way,” Shepard said. “So, I actually got to see her meet with design teams and run her s–-- and she handles her (business), and it’s very impressive.”

If you’re thinking the “Parenthood” star, 47, and Olsen, 35, go together about as well as peanut butter and pickles, well, he understands, but noted she is terrific.

“I would imagine, on the surface, that’s a pretty weird pairing but just super funny, and sarcastic and intelligent,” he said.

Shepard also said he’s not familiar with Olsen’s work on “Full House.”

“I luckily never saw that show,” he said. “Because I probably would not have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby.”

“I just saw her at a party, and I was kind of thunderstruck with the beauty,” he added.

Shepard said another way Olsen got his motor running was by their mutual love of a particular car: the Cadillac DeVille DTS, which she happened to own at the time they met.

“I wouldn’t mind reconnecting with her to find out if she still has that DTS,” he said.