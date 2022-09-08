David Schwimmer jokingly recreates Jennifer Aniston’s steamy shower photo

It’s good to have friends who will playfully tease you.

Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of herself in the shower on Instagram, announcing a collaboration with her haircare company, LolaVie. The shower snap shows the actor with her soapy hair as her back faces the camera.

“Something’s coming,” she captioned the steamy shower photo, adding the date Sept. 2, 2022.

While people in her comments section wrote about how they were excited for the news, her former “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer had a different reaction.

The actor, known as Ross Geller on the classic sitcom, hilariously recreated Aniston’s photo and posted it on his Instagram on Sept. 7. In his photo, Schwimmer is seen in the shower all soaped up and making a wrinkled face.

Replying to Aniston’s “something’s coming” caption, he captioned his post, “@jenniferaniston — a towel I hope??”

Hours later, Aniston reposted Schwimmer’s post on her Instagram story and added a crying laughing emoji, an OK hand sign emoji and a red heart.

David Schwimmer playfully recreates Jennifer Aniston’s shower photo. Instagram

She also commented, “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder,” on the actor’s post.

The actors famously played love interests in the long-running sitcom. The entire cast reunited in May of 2021 for the first time since “Friends” ended in 2004 for a HBO Max special.

Among the revelations shared in the reunion included that Aniston and Schwimmer had secret crushes on each other in the show’s early days. After the special, rumors circulated that the actor’s were dating in real life.

However, Aniston shot down speculation, telling Entertainment Tonight, “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother.”

“But I understand it, though,” she added. “It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.”

In June of this year, Aniston told Variety that the reunion, was “a lot heavier than I thought.”

“I don’t know we expected for it to sucker punch us as hard as it did in the emotional gut,” Aniston said. “We just had the idea this is going to be so fun — we’re going back to the sets exactly the way they were. And literally, every single nook on a shelf was the same. It was so creepy.”

However, the former cast remains close since the show ended in 2004.

“Every time we all get together, it’s just like no time has passed,” she said. “We basically grew up together, and taught each other a lot ... And thank God we had each other, because we really couldn’t talk about it outside. It was before social media, so we still had some sanity.”