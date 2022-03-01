Courteney Cox recalls living in a haunted house and doing a séance with Carole King

Courteney Cox's role as a mother who encounters a malevolent ghost on the new Starz horror comedy "Shining Vale" isn't her first brush with the supernatural.

The "Friends" star said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday that she once lived in a haunted house in Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles that she immediately decided to sell one day after a chilling observation by a delivery driver.

Cox, 57, said legendary singer-songwriter Carole King and 1950s burlesque entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee previously lived in the home before Cox moved in and learned a disturbing fact about it.

"So Carole King came over to my house, and she said that there had been a divorce that was really ugly and there was a ghost in the house, and I was like, 'Yeah, whatever,'" Cox told Kimmel. "But other people who had stayed there, friends of mine, said they felt an encounter with a woman (who) was sitting on the edge of the bed. I was like, 'Yeah, whatever.'"

This February 2021 photo offers a look at Carole King's former home where her Tapestry album cover was photographed. The house is also the former residence of Courteney Cox and Gypsy Rose Lee. Barry King / Alamy

Considering she survived being chased by various knife-wielding slashers across five "Scream" movies, Cox was not going to be scared that easily.

She even conducted a séance with King in the house.

"And I was just so in awe of her, I didn’t listen to a word," Cox said.

Cox was not aware before she bought the home that there may be a spirit inside that still wants its alimony.

"Usually you don’t have to tell somebody about a divorce (before selling the home), it’s more of a death," she said.

Years before she played a mother who encounters a ghost played by Mira Sorvino on "Shining Vale," she may have been in the presence of another apparition.

She said a UPS delivery driver came to the door one day and sent a chill down her spine with a stunning observation.

"I open the door, and he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’" Cox said. "And I go, 'Yeah, why. Why do you think that?' And he goes, 'Because there’s someone standing behind you.' And I was like, 'Let’s sell.'"

"What a terrible, terrible UPS guy," Kimmel joked.

Cox promptly put the home on the market and said she "probably" sold the house mainly because of the alleged ghost issue. No word on if she told the next buyer that there might be poltergeists in the living room.

"It was so scary," Cox said. "I couldn’t sleep there alone ever again. ... You just don’t think of it the same way. You start seeing things."