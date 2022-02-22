Courteney Cox reflects on past cosmetic procedures, ‘looking really strange’

Courteney Cox is opening up about how she tried to use cosmetic procedures to stay young in the past.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times Style, the 57-year-old actor explained that while she is comfortable now with changing and “looking older,” she previously had a hard time with it.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that (youthfulness) for years,” she told the outlet. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s---, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

She said one day she just realized what her friends “were talking about.”

“Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy,”’ she added.

Cox had all her fillers dissolved, she said in 2017, and told "New Beauty" she’s as “natural as I can be.”

She told New Beauty in 2017 that it was easy to gradually go overboard with different treatments. “You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh, s---, this doesn’t look right.’”

In her interview with The Sunday Times, Cox said the attention to women in the public eye as they get older is tough to bear.

“The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself,” she told the outlet. She’s still trying all kinds of new beauty products, she said.

“I’m a product whore,” she quipped. “I will try anything.”

The Alabama-raised actor is mom to a 17-year-old daughter, Coco, with her ex David Arquette. She’s often talked about wanting to set a good example for her.

In her recent Sunday Times Style interview, she said she it worries her that her child has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

“I don’t like that she has them. It just feels weird to me. What are people attaching to?” she asked.

The two regularly share videos singing and dancing together and Cox even let the teen do her makeup in one video — which resulted in two not-so-subtle face "tattoos" drawn with eyeliner.

“I asked coco to do my make-up... I guess you get what you pay for!” she quipped.