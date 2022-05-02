When season five of "Selling Sunset" dropped on Netflix, cast member Christine Quinn took to Twitter to share her unfiltered thoughts. Quinn wrote, “Enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines."

Essentially, while "Selling Sunset" is classified as reality TV, Quinn claimed the show was anything but real. The tweet indicates Quinn's dissatisfaction with the real estate-centric series, which she also voices on-camera in Season Five.

“I really just feel like it’s becoming difficult for me to just do my job,” Quinn tells new friend and fellow agent Chelsea Lazkani in the finale. I feel like I’ve just gotten to a point where I just don’t want to be in the office because ... because drama is affecting my business and I don’t want that."

In Season Five, Quinn frequently finds herself enmeshed in drama with fellow Oppenheim Group, an L.A.-baed brokerage firm. Toward the end of the show, cast member Emma Hernan accuses Quinn of trying to pay a client to work with her instead of with Hernan. Quinn denies the accusation.

Quinn also insinuates that co-worker Chrishell Stause is succeeding as an agent only because she is in a relationship with the brokerage's co-owner, Jason Oppenheim. The two split up in Dec. 2021.

Based on recent progressions, it seems like the Quinn's future on the show is in flux. Here's what we know.

In the Season 5 finale, Quinn's future at the Oppenheim Group is uncertain

The end of "Selling Sunset" focuses on Hernan's sabotage claims. According to Hernan, Quinn offered her client a $5,000 bribe to not work with her.

Hernan goes to Oppenheim Group co-owner Jason Oppenheim and her boss, Mary Fitzgerald, with the story. They invite Quinn in to hear her case, but she chooses not to go to the offices.

"No, I don’t think I need to have a conversation with Mommy and Daddy — oh, I mean Jason and Mary," Quinn says, denying Hernan's accusations.

In the aftermath, Oppenheim appears to contemplate firing Quinn. “I can care about somebody and hope for the best for them, but they don’t have to be at my desk,” he says.

Fitzgerald asks, “Is this the end for Christine?” Oppenheim doesn’t answer.

Speaking to Extra after the finale, Oppenheim said that he and Quinn have spoken briefly, but haven't "addressed the issues that need to be addressed," and said more will be revealed during the reunion.

More evidence she's leaving the Oppenheim Group? She's no longer on the website

While the URL still exists, the copy for Quinn's profile has been removed from the Oppenheim Group's website. The other agents' profiles are intact.

She skipped the cast reunion

"Selling Sunset" is having its first-ever cast reunion on Friday, May 6. Quinn will not be in attendance.

According to a statement from her representative, Quinn tested positive for COVID, and skipped the event as a result. Cast member Amanza Smith also tested positive for COVID and called in via video.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” a representative for Quinn told TODAY in a statement.

Quinn started her own real estate company in April

Quinn's future at the Oppenheim Group is up in the air, but she is clear about other professional endeavors.

Quinn and her husband, software engineer and investor Christian Dumontet, announced a new real estate company.

RealOpen, launched on April 22 — the same day "Selling Sunset" season 5 premiered — allows people to buy and sell homes using cryptocurrency. According to a Forbes profile on RealOpen, this is the first company of its kind.

In a tweet announcing the company, Quinn seemed to reference her past work at the Oppenheim Group. She wrote, "Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?"

Quinn said this will "revolutionize" the housing market: "It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology," she tweeted.

The Forbes profile outright said that Quinn left the Oppenheim Group because the firm wasn't "forward leaning" and "wasn't a believer in crypto."

While she may have left the Oppenheim Group, Quinn has not given word about her future on "Selling Sunset."

TODAY reached out to Quinn for comment.