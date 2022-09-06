Christina Hall shares adorable pic of her 2 sons dressed up for Hawaii wedding

Christina Hall had two very special guests at her wedding in Hawaii this past weekend: her two sons, Hudson, 3, and Brayden, 7.

Hall shared a photo of her sons dressed in matching white button downs, suspenders and khaki pants in an Instagram post celebrating Hudson's third birthday.

"We’ve been celebrating all week but can’t wait to make him feel extra special today," Hall wrote in an Instagram caption. @thechristinahall via Instagram

"Hudson is super witty and knows how to be sarcastic and tell jokes. He impresses everyone with the way he communicates," Hall wrote in the caption. "I love our laughs and cuddles. He lights up our home and lives."

"We’ve been celebrating all week but can’t wait to make him feel extra special today," she continued.

Hall revealed Monday she and her husband, Josh Hall, celebrated their union in front of their friends and family in a beachside ceremony on the island of Maui.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be," Hall said on Instagram. "My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

In a photo shared on Instagram, Hall wore a lacy gown and the groom wore a khaki suit, similar to Hudson and Brayden's looks.

Christina and Josh officially tied the knot in April after a year of dating. The HGTV star has previously said their connection was immediate and that they kept their romance private "for a few solid months" before the cameras started rolling.

"When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore,” she said. "I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit."

This is Hall's third marriage — she was previously married to British TV personality Ant Anstead, with whom she shares son Hudson. She also has two other children with her first husband, former HGTV co-star Tarek El Moussa: daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden.

Hall rose to fame on the HGTV show “Flip or Flop,” which she starred on with El Moussa for 10 seasons. She stars in a new series, "Christina in the Country," which is set in Tennessee, where she and Josh have a second home.