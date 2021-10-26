Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s 100 days sober in first TV interview since cyberbullying controversy

Chrissy Teigen marked 100 days of sobriety on TODAY Tuesday by reflecting on changes she has made in her life in her first television interview since a cyberbullying controversy this past summer in which she apologized for past harmful tweets.

"I'm actually a hundred days sober today and I'm so excited," Teigen told Hoda Kotb. "I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they've seen me be better."

Teigen, 35, said later on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Tuesday that she had not gone more than a day or two without alcohol since she started drinking in her early 20s.

"I've been struggling with it honestly, for the past couple of years when I knew it was kind of an issue," she said. "Just even like doing interviews and things like I would think I needed a glass of wine, and then it just started to get embarrassing like at award shows and things and everyone memes it and thinks it's funny and cute that you fell asleep or something."

She found that the way she was acting in public to be "embarrassing" when she drank, especially around husband John Legend.

"I just was like, I can't be the messy one," she told Hoda and Jenna. "This is embarrassing, and I don't want to be waking up in the morning and being like, 'Oh, what did I say?' Like that's so embarrassing and then it was just not worth it."

Her decision to get sober also came after Teigen issued a lengthy apology in May following claims that she cyberbullied model and TV personality Courtney Stodden in 2011 when Stodden was a teen.

The cookbook author then apologized again in June after facing another backlash for her resurfaced tweets that targeted Stodden and others, writing there was "no excuse" for her behavior and saying she was "a troll, full stop."

"I think you learn so much in the moments where you do lose so much, you lose it all, your world is kind of turned upside down," Teigen told Hoda. "For me it was a big moment of, 'Wow, I need to find out how I can be better, how I can grow from this, learn from this.'

"There's that old cliché like I'm glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person."

The mother of two, who has authored the new cookbook "Cravings: All Together," said she has tried to reach out to all those she targeted on social media to apologize if they are open to listening. She also wants to set a better example for her children with husband John Legend.

"Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there's always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic.

"I look at my kids and I look at what I want their values to be and how I want them to treat people, and to see that in myself that I wasn't doing that. The hardest part for me was realizing, my goodness, this really had an effect on people. ... You don’t really think about the impact and the person on the other side."

