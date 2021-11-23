Chrissy Teigen responds to backlash over posts about eyebrow transplant surgery

Chrissy Teigen wants everyone who's upset about her new eyebrows to calm down.

The model and cookbook author, 35, who recently underwent eyebrow transplant surgery, addressed the online backlash to the procedure Monday in her Instagram stories.

Teigen posted an image of a tabloid report about the backlash along with images of tweets accusing her of being "out of touch" with people's "real problems," then responded to her critics with a message of her own.

"WHY are people so f------ riled up over any little thing I do?" she asked. "You're gonna give yourselves a heart attack."

Teigen debuted the results of the surgery last weekend in her Instagram stories. "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!!!" she wrote on one photo.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, who performed Teigen's procedure, posted one of Teigen's photos on his own page.

Diamond explained that many patients opt for the surgery because they've previously "overplucked" their brows, while others experience "thinning" eyebrows as they age.

Teigen stopped by the fourth hour of TODAY last month to discuss her new cookbook, "Cravings: All Together," with co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

During the trio's chat, Teigen — who shares daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with musician husband John Legend — opened up about celebrating 100 days of sobriety. Teigen revealed that from the time she was in her early 20s, she had never gone more than a day or two without a drink.

"I’ve been struggling with it honestly, for the past couple of years was when I knew it was kind of an issue," she said.

"Just even, like, doing interviews and things like I would think I needed a glass of wine, and then it just started to get embarrassing like at award shows and things and everyone memes it and thinks it’s funny and cute that you fell asleep or something."