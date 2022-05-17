Chrissy Metz marks 2 years with boyfriend: ‘Grateful we found one another in this lifetime’

Chrissy Metz is singing her man’s praises and wearing her heart on her sleeve!

The 41-year-old “This Is Us” actor and musician celebrated two years with her boyfriend, Bradley Collins, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Happy Two Years, Babe!” Metz wrote in the post, which featured a photo of her alongside Collins with her pressing a kiss to his cheek. “I am one lucky girl who gets to love you and learn from you everyday. Beyond grateful we found one another in this lifetime. I love you! XO.”

Fans of the actor were quick to comment on the post with heart-eye emoji and praise.

“Happy anniversary, Chrissy and Bradley! Never let each other go,” one user replied.

“I met my sweetie on Bumble, too!!” another wrote. “Cheers to your love story!!”

It’s not the first time the Golden Globe winner has publicly celebrated her love for Collins, who is a songwriter. Images of Collins are peppered throughout the actor’s Instagram page, where she has marked other special occasions with him, such as his birthday and National Boyfriend Day.

Bradley Collins and Chrissy Metz attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards party on March 27 in West Hollywood, California. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

“Bradley, from the first moment I laid eyes on you I wanted and needed to know you,” the actor wrote in an Instagram post back in October 2020, when she shared their relationship status for the first time. “Now I feel so lucky to love you. You can #Collinsmesmitten for sure!”

During a 2021 appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Metz revealed that she met Collins at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown while swiping through the dating app Bumble.

“It was very unexpected. It’s funny because we know — it’s Bradley — we know all the same people,” she said at the time. “We have all the same friends and we’ve been in the same rooms before, but we’ve never connected, so it was interesting. We really got a chance to know each other because you can’t get to smooching too soon when you’re social-distance dating. It’s helpful, guys. Get to know the person you’re dating.”