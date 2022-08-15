Chrishell Stause and G Flip transform into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for a party

Chrishell Stause and G Flip — or "Baywatch" star and rocker husband?

The "Selling Sunset" star and her Australian partner transformed into Pamala Anderson and Tommy Lee for a themed party over the weekend. Anderson and Lee tied the knot days after meeting in 1995, per Entertainment Weekly, and divorced in 1998.

G Flip and Chrishell Stause dressed up as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. chrishell.stause via Instagram

"If a party doesn’t have a theme, is it even a party..?" Stause wrote on an Instagram caption accompanying several photos from the evening, as well as prior themed parties.

Stause said she previously threw a karaoke night in which everyone came dressed as the artist they planned on singing." Next up? "I think it's about time for some Disco Renaissance," Stause wrote, likely referring to Beyoncé's disco-infused latest album, "Renaissance."

Other "Selling Sunset" agents took to the comment section. Season Five newcomer Emma Hernan wrote, "Obsessed with you!!!! Ready for the next one!!!" accompanied by three heart-eyed emojis.

"Literally the QUEEN of a good time," agent Chelsea Lazkani responded, also adding the heart-eyed emoji.

Broker Davina Potratz responded with just emojis, commenting two hearts, a disco ball and a male dancer.

Season Five of "Selling Sunset" depicts Stause's relationship with Jason Oppenheim, owner of the real estate group around which "Selling Sunset" is centered. The couple made their debut and also broke up in 2021, citing differing desires over starting a family.

The two stayed close after the breakup: Stause continues to work at the Oppenheim Group, and Oppenheim told Us Weekly he would "always love" Stause.

However, they have moved on romantically. Oppenheim made his red carpet debut with model Marie-Lou Nurk in August 2022. Following rumors, Stause confirmed her relationship with G Flip, a 27-year-old musician, at the "Selling Sunset" Season Five reunion in May 2022.

Stause is the only member of the cast who has openly talked about being in a queer relationship on the series.

Originally, Stause said the couple met on the set of G Flip's steamy music video for "Get Me Outta Here," but in May, the musician, who uses they/them pronouns, clarified that they first spoke after they moved to Los Angeles in September 2021.

“We met last year at Halloween, but we were both with our ex-partners then. And then we obviously separated from our partners and then we just started talking and stuff,” G Flip on the "People Every Day" podcast.

Though Stause grew up in Kentucky and G Flip in Australia, G Flip said that they've found "a lot of similarities."

“She’s just awesome. I can’t talk highly enough of it,” G Flip said on the "People Every Day" podcast. “We both feel like we’ll be in each other’s lives forever. We have a very strong connection that you don’t find every day.”