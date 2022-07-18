Chrishell Stause shares pics and videos of birthday party coordinated by Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause blew out 41 candles this weekend with some of her nearest and dearest to help her celebrate.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the star of the Emmy-nominated series “Selling Sunset” gushed about her surprise birthday bash and the pals who helped make it happen.

“I have the BEST friends,” she started out her Instagram caption. “So my actual bday is Thursday, July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan.”

The actor and real estate agent’s birthday post featured “Selling Sunset” favorites Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani and Brett Oppenheim. Pictures of the real estate agent showed her sporting a colorful crown for her fun night out. A video in the post shows the moment she realized her dinner with Hernan was actually a birthday surprise.

Stause’s ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim was also included in the mix. According to Stause’s post, Oppenheim even helped coordinate the big blowout.

“Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise!” she wrote. “I walked in and only saw @theninaparker at first & just was excited she was at the same restaurant. The video of me realizing makes me laugh so much-had no clue -you guys are GOOD! I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party! My lil emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have.”

Stause and Oppenheim star together in the Netflix hit reality television series “Selling Sunset,” where their romantic relationship became a fan favorite throughout Season Five.

In 2021, the couple announced their breakup on Instagram. At the time, TODAY reported on a since-deleted Instagram post, in which Stause explained that the decision to part ways was largely based on their different views on starting a family.

“Although my initial reaction to a private situation was to not speak on it, sometimes it’s just easier to live transparently because we only get one chance at this life,” Stause explained in an Instagram post about the breakup. “I very much hope to one day have a family, and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind.”

In recent months, Stause has been playful and open about sparking up a new relationship with 27-year-old Australian drummer Georgia Claire Flipo, better known as G Flip.

During the Season Five reunion of “Selling Sunset,” Stause described her relationship with the musician explaining, “Recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”

At the time, while other members of the “Selling Sunset” cast expressed their support of Stause’s new relationship, Oppenheim offered up his two cents. “The smile that’s been on your face makes me very happy,” he told her at the time. “I’m very proud of you.”

Related video: