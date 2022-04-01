Chris Rock reportedly stops heckler who cursed Will Smith at comedy show

Chris Rock isn't tolerating negative comments about Will Smith after the "King Richard" star slapped him at last weekend’s Academy Awards.

During the comedian’s show in Boston Thursday night, a fan made a disparaging remark about Smith, but Rock tried to tone down the hostility.

Rock began his set by talking about Smith’s slap before someone in the crowd yelled, “F--- Will Smith!” reports People.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Rock fired back.

Rock made his first public appearance after the altercation with Smith, which occurred when the comedian was presenting the award for best documentary, when he performed a pair of shows Wednesday in Boston.

After he received two standing ovations before even starting his show, Rock addressed what transpired between him and Smith, which quickly became one of the most stunning moments in Oscars history.

“How was your weekend?” he said. “I don’t have a bunch of s--- about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s---. And it will be serious and funny.”

Rock declined to press charges, but a producer for the broadcast said the police were ready to arrest Smith.

While Smith apologized in his acceptance speech after he won best actor and then apologized to Rock directly a day later, the fallout from the incident appears to be far from over.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's behavior and its board of governors has opened disciplinary proceedings against him, while noting he refused to leave the show. However, a source told NBC News that a producer asked Smith to stay.

