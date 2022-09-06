IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager says her September book club pick is about ‘doing the unthinkable’

Chris Pine’s rep says Harry Styles did not spit on him: ‘Ridiculous story’

Fans who studied an 11-second interaction between the "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars speculated that Styles may have spit on Pine during a screening of the movie.

Olivia Wilde addresses rumors of a feud with Florence Pugh

00:53
/ Source: TODAY
By Elena Nicolaou

Since Monday, Twitter sleuths have been analyzing a short video of an interaction between "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars Chris Pine and Harry Styles during the screening of their movie at the Venice Film Festival.

In the 11-second video, fans speculated that Styles may have spit on Pine as he was taking his seat for the premiere of the film.

For some onlookers, the video came as evidence of drama behind the scenes of the 1950s psychological thriller, which threatens to overshadow the actual movie, according to some critics.

In a statement to TODAY, a representative for Pine shut down any speculation about possible spitting and a feud between the two stars.

"This is a ridiculous story," the rep said. "A complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine ... there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Director Olivia Wilde also evaded rumors the same day as the Styles-Pine footage was filmed, when she answered a question about reports of a rift on the set of the movie between her and star Florence Pugh.

Pugh skipped the Q&A at the film festival, though she did walk the red carpet. She cited filming "Dune: Part Two" as the reason for limited press engagements, though her "Dune" co-star Timothée Chalamet arrived at the festival days earlier than she did.

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival
Should we worry, darling? The cast of "Don't Worry Darling" on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Italy.Alessandra Benedetti / Corbis via Getty Images

“I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead,” Wilde said at a press conference for the film festival. “She’s amazing in the film. And as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

The stars and creators of "Don't Worry Darling" are telling fans, essentially, not to "worry, darling," and to stop gossiping. Time will tell if the internet heeds their advice.

Elena Nicolaou

Elena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at Today.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book, which she does on her podcast, Blind Date With a Book.