Since Monday, Twitter sleuths have been analyzing a short video of an interaction between "Don't Worry Darling" co-stars Chris Pine and Harry Styles during the screening of their movie at the Venice Film Festival.

In the 11-second video, fans speculated that Styles may have spit on Pine as he was taking his seat for the premiere of the film.

For some onlookers, the video came as evidence of drama behind the scenes of the 1950s psychological thriller, which threatens to overshadow the actual movie, according to some critics.

In a statement to TODAY, a representative for Pine shut down any speculation about possible spitting and a feud between the two stars.

"This is a ridiculous story," the rep said. "A complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine ... there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

Director Olivia Wilde also evaded rumors the same day as the Styles-Pine footage was filmed, when she answered a question about reports of a rift on the set of the movie between her and star Florence Pugh.

Pugh skipped the Q&A at the film festival, though she did walk the red carpet. She cited filming "Dune: Part Two" as the reason for limited press engagements, though her "Dune" co-star Timothée Chalamet arrived at the festival days earlier than she did.

Should we worry, darling? The cast of "Don't Worry Darling" on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5 in Italy. Alessandra Benedetti / Corbis via Getty Images

“I can’t say enough how honored I am to have her as our lead,” Wilde said at a press conference for the film festival. “She’s amazing in the film. And as for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s sufficiently well-nourished.”

The stars and creators of "Don't Worry Darling" are telling fans, essentially, not to "worry, darling," and to stop gossiping. Time will tell if the internet heeds their advice.