Raw & Order: Chris Meloni bares all in Peloton ad

Just when we think Chris Meloni has hit peak zaddy energy, he goes and one-ups us all.

In a new ad for Peloton, the "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star, 61, shows off his rockin' bod during a series of exercises ... while celebrating National Nude Day (July 14). So here's the naked truth: He's in the buff, though selectively pixelated. And here's some more truth: He looks awesome.

"We love all our Members...even those who observe interesting holidays," Peloton wrote in the caption of an Instagram post for the ad, with the hashtag #NationalNudeDay.

Peloton added that a 30-day trial is available for new users (though the trial is for the app, not for users who'd like to get to know Meloni better).

In the video, Meloni pumps iron as he speaks to the camera: "Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange."

Pan the camera down his naked torso to reveal ... um, pixelated private areas while a Peloton workout plays on his personal video device.

Peloton, are you trying to break the internet?

In any case, we're pleased he's going for safety over full nudity; Meloni does at least have socks and shoes on. But otherwise, he's wide open to the elements.

And we do mean wide open. He's doing crunches on the mat, yoga by the pool, meditation in a garden, and cardio, and he takes a jog in the great outdoors down a path, past a couple of folks on a bench with a barking dog.

"Wow!" the dog says via a subtitle. "He really does have a great app!"

Meloni has been a favorite of "Law & Order" fans for decades. He started out as one of the stars on "SVU" and has now returned to the franchise in "Organized Crime." Fans are still yearning for his Elliot Stabler to pair up in more ways than one with his old partner, "SVU's" Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay).

Meanwhile, he's leaned hard into becoming the zeitgeist's zaddy, flexing in multiple Instagram images and happily accepting compliments about his abilities on the set. He's also shored up his overall healthy look in other roles — who could forget Selina's personal trainer Ray Whelans on "Veep"?

To be fair, those paying attention have known for some time that Meloni not only works out nude, but that he doesn't lower his curtains while doing it.

Chris Meloni getting his stretch on in the Peloton video. onepeloton via Instagram

As he noted at the 2022 NBCUniversal upfronts in May, "I work out naked. It's my gym.

"I don’t black out the window," he added. "And I’m OK with that. My wife (Sherman Williams) is not."

Who's going to argue with a guy who looks like he does, anyway? All we're hoping is that he swabs everything down in his gym once the weights are put away.