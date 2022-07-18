Chris Evans says that he’s ‘laser-focused’ on finding a life partner

Attention, single people of the world: Chris Evans is actively searching for a longtime commitment.

The actor, 41, who is currently doing press for his Netflix action flick “The Gray Man,” revealed to Shondaland that he is “laser-focused” on searching for a life partner.

In “The Gray Man”–currently showing in select theaters before hitting Netflix on July 22, Evans plays a man named Lloyd Hansen whose sole focus is to track down a former CIA operative named Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, played by Ryan Gosling.

In a clip from a Shondaland interview posted on Twitter, journalist Mariel Turner asks Evans if he could connect Lloyd Hansen’s unwavering commitment to some aspect of his own life.

Evans swiftly replied, “Good question. Thank you for a good question, my goodness.”

The former "Captain America" actor then paused for a while to contemplate his answer while seated next to co-star Ana de Armas.

“You know what, we’re gonna do this,” he said. “I’m going to give you a good answer.”

After de Armas said she was “curious” to hear his response, he finally came up with a thoughtful and heartfelt reply.

“The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner,” he told Turner. “You know, someone that you want to live — look, I love what I do, it’s great, I pour all of myself into it. But, even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration.”

He continued, “In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

Evans' last public relationship was with actor and comedian Jenny Slate, according to People. The two started dating in 2016 after co-starring together in the 2017 drama “Gifted.” They called it quits in 2018, per People. Slate married Ben Shattuck in 2021, per People.

Evans reunited with “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo for “The Gray Man,” based on a novel of the same name by Mark Greaney (which author Daniel Silva recommended to TODAY as a summer read). De Armas and Ryan Gosling also lead the impressive ensemble cast which includes Alfre Woodard, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page.

At the Los Angeles premiere for the Netflix thriller on Wednesday, de Armas spoke to TODAY about the rigorous training she went through to portray Agent Dani Miranda.

“Basically, I feel like I trained for two-and-a-half months before the movie only for (one particular) scene,” she told TODAY and a group of attendees at the premiere.

She added that it was “satisfying” for her character to become the unsung hero in the film.

"I think the cool part of it is that it was not part of the plan,” she shared. “Nothing that happened after Dani meets Six is part of the plan. She really has to put all the dots together and figure out how to get out of risking everything, her job, her safety, the mission. Everything that she’s been trained for.”