Chris Daughtry and wife open up about their grief following death of 25-year-old daughter

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Three months after their daughter's sudden death, rock star Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna thanked family, friends and fans in an Instagram post.

“Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months,” Deanna posted from her account. “Although we cannot reach out to each of you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support.”

Hannah Price died by suicide at the age of 25 in Fentress County, Tenn. on Nov. 12, 2021.

Deanna wrote that there are days she wants to "just want to hide in my bubble and be alone if I’m not loving on my husband and children but I’m acutely aware that the world doesn’t stop for our grief."

She added that she's slowly accepting what she can't change.

"I’m accepting Hannah is gone, I’m accepting that the world isn’t going to stop for me and I’m accepting where I am in this process at this moment," she wrote.

On Sunday, Deanna posted a series of photos with captions detailing the challenges of moving forward.

“I know this is a normal part of grief but I want to share my real thoughts today with the hopes that this could help someone dealing with the same stuff not feel so alone,” she wrote in one post. “It’s all so confusing and hard.”

Sharing selfies of her daughter, Deanna wrote about loving “someone with mental health and addiction issues” and candidly shared her struggles with moving forward.

"I often wish I could go back in time and do things differently. Especially things with my daughter," she captioned one photo. "I wish I had spent more time just being present with her as she was and less time trying to save her. Maybe then she would have felt worthy enough to save herself."

The band Daughtry postponed a week of their tour following Price’s death. Daughtry hadn’t posted to Instagram since the announcement of his daughter’s death until February, when he shared on Instagram that “‘The Dearly Beloved Tour’ is back” after a show in Pennsylvania Feb. 10.

Daughtry told TODAY in a statement in January that Price had struggled with mental illness and drug addiction, and encouraged anyone struggling with their mental health to seek help.

As the comment section on Friday's post filled with hearts and prayer emojis from fans, the couple thanked fans for their support.

“You are all so good at loving and understanding us and accepting us,” Deanna captioned the photo. “I really hope you know how much we love and appreciate you even though we may not be as good at it as you guys are.”