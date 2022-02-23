'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke files for divorce from Matthew Lawrence

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke has filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence after nearly three years of marriage.

Burke, 37, submitted a petition for dissolution of marriage on Feb. 18, according to Los Angeles Superior Court records obtained by NBC News. The actor, 42, whose full name is listed as Matthew Lawrence Mignogna, is included as the respondent.

Burke appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in January and briefly spoke about her relationship with Lawrence. When Kelly Clarkson mentioned Lawrence’s love for animals, the professional dancer replied, “Yes, opposites attract.” She then added, “I love animals but he has reptiles. So, he has, like, 45 to 50 reptiles that live underneath us.”

The “DWTS” pro explained that when she met Lawrence “over a decade ago,” she knew he was a fan of reptiles.

Her most recent social media posts with her husband showed the couple celebrating the holidays.

In one Instagram photo, the pair posed together as Burke held their French bulldog.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas,” she wrote in the caption.

Lawrence is not very active on social media. However, he has many pictures and videos with Burke on his page. His last Instagram post with his wife was on May 23, 2021, when he uploaded a picture from their wedding in honor of their anniversary.

Burke and Lawrence tied the knot in 2019 after getting engaged the previous year. They said “I do” in front of friends and family at a ceremony held in San Diego.

The couple originally dated for about a year after meeting in 2006; they reunited in 2017. Lawrence proposed on Burke’s 34th birthday.

“OMG! So far so good for 34!” she gushed in an Instagram post at the time and included the hashtag #amilliontimesyes.