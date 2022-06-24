‘Cheer’ star ‘blessed to be alive’ after she was hit by a car

"Cheer" star Madison "Maddy" Brum is on the mend after being hit by a car earlier this week.

Brum, who starred in Season Two of the Netflix reality series, was crossing a street with fellow cheerleaders Angel Rice, James Thomas and Javon “Jay” Kendrick on Tuesday when a car driving 20 to 30 mph struck her, she revealed Thursday in an Instagram post.

Brum, who suffered only "bruises and cuts" in the accident, shared two photos of herself lying in a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital bed, one of which showed her giving a grateful thumbs-up sign. In her caption, Brum opened up about how lucky she felt to be alive.

"I’m feeling extra blessed today. Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort. Two days ago, Angel, James, Jay and I were crossing the street at a cross walk, where a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph. Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body," she wrote.

Brum went on to thank Rice, Thomas and Kendrick — all of whom were traveling with Brum on the multicity "Cheer Live 2022 Tour" — "for being by my side and making sure I was safe and okay."

"I have the bestest friends," she gushed.

Maddy Brum, right, was crossing a street with several other "Cheer" stars, including James Thomas, left, when the accident happened. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

She also thanked the tour's organizers “for helping me at the hospital, as well as getting an orthopedic surgeon to make sure I was okay to still do what I love.”

Brum concluded her post with a vow to return to the tour “to the best of my ability.”

“I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love," she wrote.

Brum's cheerleading pals commented to wish her a speedy recovery.

"Love you mama. You are so brave and strong," wrote Rice.

“I love you Madison. Got them guardian angels around you," wrote fellow "Cheer" star Gabi Butler.

Navarro College cheerleading coach and “Dancing with the Stars” alum Monica Aldama also cheered on Brum. "I’m so thankful it wasn’t worse! I love you!" she wrote.