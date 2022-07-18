J. Lo and Ben Affleck join a list of famous couples who’ve tied the knot in Vegas

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck delighted fans with news of their surprise Las Vegas wedding. The newlyweds are hardly the first celebrity couple to tie the knot in Sin City, and they won't be the last.

To celebrate Mr. and Mrs. Affleck, we're taking a walk down memory lane and looking back on some of the most memorable Las Vegas celebrity weddings. From Kourtney Kardashian to Britney Spears, these are 12 nuptials we won't be forgetting anytime soon.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Second time's a charm! Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were first engaged in 2002 but split in 2004 without ever tying the knot. Flash forward to 2021, and the former couple rekindled their romance then got engaged a second time in April 2022.

On July 16, 2022, the lovebirds became husband and wife in Las Vegas after obtaining a wedding license in Clark County, Nevada, on the same day. Lopez shared the news on her fan site, writing, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan

Leah Remini and her husband televised their Vegas wedding. Vincent Sandoval / WireImage

Lopez's bestie, Leah Remini, also got hitched in Sin City. In, 2003, the "King of Queens" star married Angelo Pagan at the Four Seasons, and the couple had plenty of TV cameras on hand to document the moment since it was all filmed as part of a VH1 special.

Last September, Remini playfully dodged Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager's questions about Lopez and Affleck's reunion. "Can’t get a break here,” she teased the co-hosts when they asked if she was happy for her friend’s rekindled relationship.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had two weddings. David Crotty / Getty Images

After announcing their engagement in October 2017, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made things official in May 2019. The singer and actor stopped by the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel after attending the Billboard Music Awards together, and an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony. One month later, the newlyweds said "I do" for a second time at Chateau de Tourreau in the south of France.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jonas revealed why they opted for a Vegas wedding first. “We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one,” he said. “It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had an unofficial Vegas wedding. Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Following a whirlwind romance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised fans when they stopped by One Love Wedding Chapel to exchange vows in April 2022. It was a convenient location since the couple had just attended the Grammy Awards nearby, but they were so swept up in the moment that they forgot to obtain a marriage license beforehand.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” Kardashian shared on Instagram at the time.

In May 2022, the lovebirds tied the knot for real in Portofino, Italy, in front of family and friends.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Britney Spears' first marriage didn't last very long. Chris Farina / Getty Images

Before she married her longtime beau Sam Asghari in June 2022, Britney Spears had a whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas in 2004 when she wed her childhood friend Jason Alexander. The surprise marriage only lasted 55 hours before it was annulled. Spears went on to marry Kevin Federline the same year and the couple had two children together before divorcing in 2007.

Alexander came back in the picture in 2022 when he tried to crash Spears' and Asghari's wedding. After showing up to the pop star's house uninvited, he was arrested and charged with trespassing and vandalism. The newlyweds soon obtained a restraining order against Alexander.

Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher

The happy couple. Jason Merritt / Getty Images for Trevor Project

Actor Megan Hilty married her longtime beau, actor and singer Brian Gallagher, at the Venetian chapel in Las Vegas in November 2013. The "Smash" star shared a selfie from the momentous occasion on her Instagram at the time with the following caption: "WE DID IT!!! #justmarried." She also shared the following announcement on Twitter: "I married the love if my life tonight at The Venetian Chapel in Las Vegas!!!!!"

In an official statement to People, Hilty revealed that she and Gallagher didn't even bother getting engaged first. “We were so excited to be married that we skipped the engagement altogether,” she said.

Lily Allen and David Harbour

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour and singer Lily Allen got hitched at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in September 2020. Naturally, an Elvis impersonator joined the festivities and officiated the wedding.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harbour captioned his announcement on Instagram. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Nicholas Cage and Riko Shibata on the red carpet in 2021. Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic

Nicolas Cage's March 2021 wedding to Riko Shibata marked his fifth marriage. The actor's spokesperson told TODAY that he hosted "a very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.” Cage also confirmed the news over email, writing "It’s true, and we are very happy.”

The wedding date, Feb. 16, honored the birthday of Cage's late father and the couple exchanged "traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in,” his spokesperson revealed.

Jodie Sweetin and Cody Herpin

Jodie Sweetin and Cody Herpin in 2008. Michael Tran / FilmMagic

A year after divorcing her first husband, "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin found love once again with Cody Herpin, who she married in Las Vegas in 2007. The couple wed at the Little Church of the West and later got divorced in 2010. They share a 14-year-old daughter named Zoie.

In 2012, Sweetin remarried and went on to have a second child, a daughter named Beatrix, with her husband Morty Coyle. The couple divorced in 2016.

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley

High school sweethearts Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Rocker Jon Bon Jovi and his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in 1989, and they're still going strong.

The Bon Jovi frontman even returned to the chapel in 2013 to walk a fan down the aisle. The poetic moment was the result of a web campaign by the Australian bride, Branka Delic, who asked the singer to stop by her wedding since he was playing a show in Vegas the same night.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Even after a divorce, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have remained close. Phil Faraone / Getty Images For Comedy Central

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's 1987 Vegas wedding turned into a 13-year marriage and a lasting friendship. In 2020, Moore posted a throwback wedding photo to pay tribute to the late Little Richard, who officiated the ceremony.

The former couple, who have three children together, have remained close and even quarantined together for a few weeks during the pandemic. Most recently, Moore supported her ex-husband when he announced that he would be stepping away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski ('Saved by the Bell')

Talk about a blast from the past. NBC

Fans of the hit sitcom "Saved by the Bell" will fondly recall how the show's most popular couple, Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski, traveled to Las Vegas to say "I do" in a TV movie titled “Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas.” The funny special followed the happy couple and their friends as they tried to pull off a wedding on a budget and had quite a few twists and turns.

Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kapowski, took a walk down memory lane in October 2021, to wish her character a happy 27th anniversary. "Happy 27th Anniversary Kelly & Zach! Way to keep the love going," she captioned the post.