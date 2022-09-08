Celebrities remember Queen Elizabeth II as tributes flood in

Various public figures joined the global mourning of Queen Elizabeth II with social media posts celebrating her life.

The queen died Sept. 8 at the age of 96 after serving as head of the monarchy for 70 years, a world record. The royal family announced her death on Twitter and did not disclose her cause of death.

Celebrities shared sweet stories of the queen, reflected on her decorated career and extended condolences to her family members.

Barbra Streisand tweeted, "Sad to heard about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra."

TODAY contributor Maria Shriver said on Twitter in one of three tweets, "What a extraordinary life of public service. What an extrodinary life period. The queen served her country, until the very end, with class, strength, dignity, and honor. She was married for 74 years, a mother to four, a grandmother, and a great grandmother. #QueenElizabeth"

Shriver's second tweet said, "#QueenElizabeth saw it all and somehow always managed to stay above all the noise. She was a legend. May god rest her soul, and may her family come together to grieve and to honor her extrodinary legacy. She has many life lessons for all of us."

Shriver's third and last tweet on the thread said, "When I think of her, I think of how despite everything going on in her own family and in her country, she just kept serving, kept trying, kept going. Carry on. That’s what she did, and boy, she did it well. God bless. #QueenElizabeth"

Whoopi Goldberg tweeted, "Several years ago, I met Queen Elizebeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all i could think of was WTH?? I’m an American kid from the projects and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King"

Mick Jagger posted on Instagram, "For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family."

Kris Jenner tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family."

Victoria Beckham tweeted, “Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time."

Bette Midler wrote on Twitter, “We will never see her like again. She was steadfast, staunch, and dedicated until the very end. 70 years of duty. Unbelievable."

Elton John posted on Instagram, “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted, "There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace."

Author J.K. Rowling contextualized the significance of the queen's passing, tweeting, "Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years. 1/2."

Rowling continued in a second tweet, "Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She’s earned her rest. #TheQueen"

English singer Ozzy Osbourne tweeted, "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

William Shatner tweeted, "very saddened to learn about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth."

English businesswoman and Bravo star Lisa Vanderpump wrote on Instagram, "We knew this day was inevitable but such overwhelming sadness at the loss of one of the most inspirational women the world has known. Her reign was exemplary as she saw our nation through so many crises. Not just a monarch but also a matriarch to our country and the commonwealth. Heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Our hearts are broken."

Actor George Takei said on Twitter, "Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her."

English singer Louise Redknapp said on Twitter, "What an incredible reign. She gave her life and soul to our county with such dignity, grace and strength. Thank you for everything you did for our country It’s so sad to imagine our country without her. Sending love to all of her Family."