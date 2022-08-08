Catherine Zeta-Jones posts throwback pics for son Dylan’s birthday: ‘You are everything to me’

Monday marked a special day for proud parents Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas: their son Dylan's 22nd birthday.

In an Instagram post, the actor posted a series of adorable throwback pictures of her and Dylan, ranging from his newborn stage to one of his toddler birthdays to just lounging on the couch together. The last picture in the slideshow was from Dylan's college graduation from Brown University.

"Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan. Zero to 22!" she wrote in her caption. "You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to his world thus far is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say."

Dylan received his degree from Brown University earlier this year, with his parents posting pictures of him from graduation. "I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words," Zeta-Jones had written in that Instagram post.

Dylan's father, Michael Douglas, also posted to his Instagram on Monday to commemorate his son's birthday, with an audio of his voice wishing Dylan a happy birthday over a picture of Dylan from graduation.

"Dylan my man! Happy 22nd! My goodness! Out of college, on your way, you're rocking!" he said in the video and wrote in the caption. "I'm so proud of you Dylan. Have a great new year! Your Year! May it be the best! I love you!"

This was not the first time Zeta-Jones has posted throwback pictures of her and her kids. For her daughter Carys' birthday, she posted a throwback picture with a similar caption to the post for Dylan's birthday.

"You are everything, and everything is you," part of the caption read. "Thank you for the joy you bring me."

The actor also previously shared a throwback video of her daughter before she headed off to college, showing her as a child talking about animal facts on the floor of a bathroom.

Zeta-Jones wrote, “My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!! The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books.”