Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas celebrate anniversary with throwback pics

More than two decades later, love is still in the air for Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The “Chicago” actor, 52, wished her husband, 77, a happy anniversary on Instagram Thursday with a sweet black-and-white photo of him looking lovingly at her while they have their arms around each other.

“Happy Anniversary Michael,” she wrote. “For 21 years you have had my back! For over 21 years we had had our love. Love you sweetheart.”

Douglas also got into the spirit of the day with his own Instagram post that featured a slideshow of photos of them together set to the American Authors song “Best Day of My Life.”

“Happy Anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much @catherinezetajones,” he wrote while using the hashtag #21years.

“Happy anniversary my darling Catherine! I love you so much! Love, Michael,” a message appeared at the end of the clip.

Zeta-Jones certainly loved the sentiment.

“Love love love this. Love love love you,” she commented.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas are parents to two children, son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas are writing a new chapter in their love story now that Carys has graduated high school and headed off to college.

"It's scary," he told TODAY back in May. "It really is. You look at each other and go, 'Well, it's just you and me, babe.' You forget how many conversations you sort of hide behind in terms of talking about your kids and what's going on next and this and that. And then one day you just look at each other, but we're 20 years now so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now."

Zeta-Jones has also marveled at how time has flown by.

“I can’t believe I’ve been married 20 years," she told the 3rd hour of TODAY in April. "I can’t believe I have a son in college and my daughter goes to college next year, so we’re kind of empty nesters.”