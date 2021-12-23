Carson, Jenna and the TODAY family share their holiday cards — featuring their kids!

The TODAY crew is ready for the holidays!

This year, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Jenna Bush Hager are sharing their respective family Christmas cards to spread some extra holiday cheer.

Daly's card features a photo of his children, who he shares with wife Siri Daly, smiling wide for the camera.

London, Jackson, Goldie, and Etta are all smiles for the holiday season! Carson Daly

London, 7, posed next to her big brother Jackson, 12, who has his arms wrapped around his two younger sisters, Goldie, 1, and Etta, 9. The shot was accompanied with a short message reading “Merry Christmas” in multi-colored lettering in various shades of red, white, and green.

Sheinelle's card features a series of pictures with husband Uche Ojeh and their kids, Kayin, 12, and twins Clara and Uche, 9, enjoying the great outdoors.

"A year to remember," the card says. "Happy New Year. Love, The Ojeh Family."

Sheinelle and her family had a memorable 2021. Courtesy Sheinelle Jones

Included in the collection of photos is husband Uche on a stage in front of a microphone with a guitar strapped around him and another picture of Kayin appearing to sing. There are also some sweet family shots and one of Sheinelle by herself in a yellow dress looking up into the sky.

Dylan's card is focused on the three boys she and husband Brian Fichera share.

Dylan's boys wish you all a happy holiday season. Brian Fichera

Cal, who turned 5 earlier this month, holds 2-month old brother Rusty, while flashing a smile toward Ollie, 1, as both big brothers are camped out on white Adirondack chairs. All three brothers sport matching red, white and green Christmas-themed pajamas.

"Merry Christmas," the card says in big red and white colors. "Love, Brian, Dylan, Calvin, Oliver & Russell Fichera."

Jenna and husband Henry Hager also put the attention on their children in their double-sided card.

Jenna's kids are in the spirit of the season. Jenna Bush Hager / Instagram

"Let the Christmas spirit ring!" it says above a picture of Mila, 8, Poppy, 6, and Hal, 2 in front of a Christmas tree. "Happy Holidays. Love, Jenna, Henry, Mila (8), Poppy Louise, (6) & Hal (2)."

Jenna also posted the card on Instagram, along with another picture of her children jumping in front of what looks like a drawing of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree while illustrated angels appear in the background blowing into horns.

“Rockin’ around the Christmas tree!” it says at the bottom of the shot.

“Merry everything!! Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season and New Year! Xx The Hagers,” Jenna captioned the picture.