Carey Hart posts tribute for Willow’s 11th birthday: ‘I love you more than life itself’

Carey Hart’s latest birthday tribute to his daughter is a reminder that time zooms by at motor speed.

The off-road truck racer who married Pink back in 2006 celebrated their daughter Willow’s 11th birthday on Instagram Thursday. In the touching tribute, Hart described cherishing all of the special moments life has given the father-daughter duo.

"My sweat (sic), sassy, fierce, physical, loving, and intelligent daughter Willow. You have taught me to love in ways I didn’t know was possible. You gave me the gift of being a father, and I thank you for that! I cherish all of our special times together and even the tough ones," Hart wrote. "You are growing into a young woman, and though it hurts my heart that you are getting older, I can’t wait to see the human you become. Happy 11th B day kiddo, I love you more than life itself. Your papa."

While Pink had yet to share a celebratory birthday dedication to her daughter as of this publication, she has proved to be a big fan of her daughter’s inherited musical talents.

Eleven-year-old Willow (center) alongside her parents Pink and Carey Hart. Getty Images

Pink often shares videos of Willow’s singing chops on TikTok and Instagram. Last year, the Grammy winner paired up with Willow to sing “Cover Me in Sunshine.” Earlier this week, the singer shared a post to her band’s Instagram page of Willow performing alongside her onstage for the first time. “Willows first concert,” the singer wrote in the Instagram video, which showed the 11-year-old singing “Cover Me in Sunshine” at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival.

Fans of Hart and Pink will recall that it feels just like yesterday that the couple had Willow, their first of two children. In 2010, the singer revealed that she was pregnant with her daughter on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“My mom has always wished me a daughter just like me,” Pink joked at the time. “I’m terrified one of us will go to jail.”