Cardi B donates $100,000 to her old middle school in the Bronx

Cardi B gave back to the middle school that “made her” who she was.

The rapper surprised students and staff at IS 232 in the Bronx on Sept. 13 and announced that she would be donating $100,000 to her alma mater. Cardi shared in an Instagram post that she had been trying to visit the school since last year but couldn’t because of COVID-19 rules at the time.

“This middle school, IS 232 in the Bronx, has a very special place in my heart!! It turned me from an 11-year-old girl into a little teenage adult,” the artist wrote. “Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment. While some young teens like around 11-13 still live in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up fast and QUICK.”

She added that like a lot of those kids, she went through so much while attending middle school.

“Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today,” she wrote, adding that she hopes her donation “can help create an amazing after school program that will help kids stay out the streets or a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something that they can take with them through LIFE.”

Cardi B with students and faculty at IS 232 in the Bronx on Sept. 13. Courtesy NYC Department of Education

Cardi went on to thank Community Capacity Development and its founder and executive director K. Bain for partnering with her and helping her visit other schools and programs in Queens and Brooklyn.

“I love being able to help young kids however I can,” she said, teasing more news to come soon after two years of hard work.

“It’s something super close to my heart and I can’t wait to share very soon.”

WNBC reporter Kay Angrum shared video of the moment Cardi surprised everyone.

According to a press release, Cardi also answered questions from students.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks in a statement. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi!”