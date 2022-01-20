Candace Cameron Bure shares sweet post for son’s 20th birthday: ‘You light up my life’

Time flies!

Candace Cameron Bure wished son Maksim a happy 20th birthday Thursday on Instagram.

“Happy 20th birthday to my baby @maksim.bure,” she captioned a photo of him sitting in a pair of blue jeans with a ringer T-shirt while he holds a green beverage.

“You light up my life Have I told you how much I love your heart? I do,” she finished, while using the hashtag #goldenbirthday, referencing how he’s turning 20 on the 20th day of the month.

It’s been a year of milestones for the youngest of Cameron Bure’s three kids with husband Valeri Bure.

Last May, she celebrated when he graduated from high school.

“What a day! My boy. My son. My baby. So proud of you,” she wrote on Instagram. “You have grown so much in character and your love for God. Your joy is infectious! You are and have always been such a blessing to us; to be your mama and papa. We are so grateful God gave us to you to be your parents. As well as everyone who has contributed in your journey.”

In August, the “Full House” star expressed mixed emotions when she dropped him off at the airport to send him to college.

“College bound!!! I’m so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I’m so 😭. Go @maksim.bure Go!! Be great for God!!” Cameron Bure captioned a picture of them.

Maksim’s birthday has given his mother some good news in a month when she grieved the death of “Full House” co-star Bob Saget.

In addition to a statement shared by the cast, Cameron Bure, who was seen wearing a sweatshirt that paid homage to him earlier this week, has taken to social media to remember her TV dad.

“I don’t know what to say,” she tweeted shortly news of his death was made public. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

A few days later, she posted a photo of the two of them together, with a lengthy caption explaining what Saget meant to her.

“We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again,” she wrote, in part.

