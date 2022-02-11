Candace Cameron Bure shares pics of her 'delicate and beautiful' new cross tattoo

Candace Cameron Bure's new tattoo has earned the seal of approval of several members of her "Full House" family.

On Thursday, the actor proudly showed off her fresh new ink on her Instagram page, and her followers and friends seemed to dig it.

The 45-year-old opted to get a cross with some bling detailing in the middle and captioned the post, "I got something 🙈. Thank you @cachotattoo ✨✝️ for your delicate and beautiful artwork."

Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, clearly loved the ink and shared her support for Bure in the comments section. "Ummmm SO PROUD OF YOU tattoo sister 🖤🙏🏼👏🏼," she wrote.

Jodie Sweetin, who played Bure's sister Stephanie on "Full House" left a cheeky comment on her post.

"Ok... Now I get to take you for a matching rib piece. I'm getting tattooed in a month. Be prepared. Hahahahahaa. Baby steps, sis! Seriously though, SO PRETTY!!" she wrote.

Actor Danica McKellar called the tattoo "beautiful!!" and celebrity hairstylist Paul Norton also chimed in, writing "Absolutely stunning! It totally suits you!🙌❤️❤️🔥🔥👏👏."

The tattoo artist shared a color photo of the tattoo in his Instagram stories.

The beautiful artwork. candacecbure / Instagran

He also posted a photo of himself with Bure and sent the actor a sweet message.

"Thank you so much @candacecbure it was a pleasure doing this special piece for you. Thank you for being so humble, sweet and welcoming. It was an honor working with you✨," he wrote.

Bure, a devout Christian, has been very open about the important role that faith plays in her life and several of her Instagram followers suggested that her new tattoo must be a tribute to Saget.

In her first interview since Saget's death, Bure recently opened up to Hoda Kotb about her special bond with the late actor.

“He was so emotionally available all the time. And he was really the first person in my life as a man that I saw cry and have those emotions right at the forefront of his conversations,” she said.

“Bob is a remarkable person and I’ve never had a friendship like the one I’ve had with him. And that’s why it makes it so hard,” she continued.