Candace Cameron Bure shares sweet photos of Jodie Sweetin’s wedding

How cute! “Fuller House” actor Jodie Sweetin is officially married, and her former longtime co-star Candace Cameron Bure proved to be a hand to hold onto.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Bure celebrated Sweetin and her marriage to Mescal Wasilewski after five years of dating.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. Instagram

“It was a beautiful night witnessing the marriage of @jodiesweetin and @mescalito70 💍 last weekend,” Bure wrote. “Jodie, you were a stunning bride and simply radiated. I love you!! Congratulations... She-Wolf pack forever.”

The carousel of photos featured images of Bure and Sweetin, who were all smiles as they posed alongside other alumni from “Full House” and its decades-later sequel “Fuller House.”

Kelly Rizzo, Bure and Barber. Instagram

Andrea Barber (who played Kimmy Gibbler in the sitcom) appeared in photos at the wedding alongside John Stamos and Jeff Franklin, who created and executive produced both series. Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, was also in attendance for the big day.

Walking down the aisle as husband and wife! Instagram

Sweetin announced that she and Wasilewski had officially tied the knot earlier this week. Leading up to her big day, the actor had hinted at an imminent walk down the aisle with a photo of her engagement ring and a sparkling manicure.

"Ooooo…. Always nice to have a fresh mani for a special occasion," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Earlier this year, Sweetin described her relationship with Wasilewski as "magical" in an interview with People magazine.

“He loves my girls, which is so incredibly important,” she explained to the outlet. “I remember suddenly, I was like, ‘I want something a lot different than what I wanted ten years ago (in a relationship),’ and it’s made it so easy.”