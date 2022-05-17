Candace Cameron Bure honors Bob Saget with birthday tribute on Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure remembered her good friend and "Full House" co-star Bob Saget with a touching message on what would've been his 66th birthday on Tuesday.

Bure shared a sweet photo on Instagram of Saget looking at her with an expression of amusement and friendship as she paid tribute to the comic, who died in January.

"I miss you 💔. Do I still say happy birthday?" Bure wrote. "I don’t know how this works, but I’m celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts ❤️🧡💛🥳."

It's the latest tribute to Saget from the "Full House" family. Bure appeared on Instagram Live in March with former co-stars Scott Weinger and Andrea Barber as they were driving together to a '90s Con event, and they reminisced about Saget.

“We think about him all the time,” Weinger said about Saget. “We talk about him all the time.”

"That was kind of the reason, one of the big reasons, we all said yes to ('90s Con). ... To be together because it helps the healing and the grief,” Bure said.

Saget was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9, and an autopsy released in February found that he died from a backward fall in which he hit the back of his head and the base of his skull, causing a brain bleed and skull fractures.

The stars from the original "Full House" shared a statement mourning his loss a day after his death.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” they said in a post shared on Instagram by Bure, John Stamos and other cast members.

Bure also shared the final text she received from Saget in an emotional interview with Hoda Kotb on TODAY in February.

"Bob went on, and on, and on in the text. And he said at the end, ‘I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible,” Bure said.

“And I wrote back, ‘I love you. I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad,” she recalled.