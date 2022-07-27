Candace Cameron Bure addresses JoJo Siwa calling her the ‘rudest celebrity’ she’s ever met

Candace Cameron Bure is “spilling the tea” after JoJo Siwa dubbed her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.

Earlier this week, Siwa posted a TikTok in which she shared her celebrity crush (Zendaya), nicest celebrity she’s met (Miley Cyrus), “celebrity who did me dirty” (a photo of SpongeBob which fans took as a jab towards Nickelodeon), and the “rudest,” which happened to be Bure.

The blink-or-you-will-miss-it moment was captured by fans and made headlines on Monday.

In a TikTok, Siwa "exposed" Bure as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met. JoJo Siwa/TikTok

On Tuesday, Bure addressed the controversy in an Instagram video, sharing that she had spoken with the former “Dance Moms” star and cleared the air. TODAY reached out to Siwa’s reps for comment on Monday but as of Tuesday evening, had not heard back.

“I want to talk about the JoJo situation. Honestly, I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from,” Bure, who was seated in her car, began, adding that she “immediately” tried to reach out to Siwa “because I didn’t know what happened.”

After having “a great conversation” with Siwa on the phone earlier in the day, Bure explained why the dancer made those comments about her.

“She was like, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ I kind of said, ‘Well, I’ve been better. What happened?’” Bure recounted, claiming that Siwa told her she didn’t think her video would go viral and she “didn’t think it was a big deal.”

“And I said, ‘Well, it was a big deal. But what did I do to you? What did I do?’ I said, ‘Because I only remember that we met at the ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ and that went really great,’” Bure continued. “And she goes, ‘Yeah, no, it was great and you’re super nice.’”

However, Siwa told her that wasn’t the first time they had met.

“She actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly. She felt bad. And that’s why it wasn’t a big deal to her,” Bure said, before sharing what Siwa told her. “But then she said, ‘I met you at the ‘Fuller House’ premiere and I was 11 years old and we were all on the red carpet. And when I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people in the red carpet.’”

Bure continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, JoJo, I’m so sorry.’ She’s like, ‘No, no, you weren’t even mean.’ And she goes, ‘And I get it now as an adult when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11.’”

Bure replied that she now understands that she “broke” her 11-year-old heart and felt “crummy.” She said she apologized to Siwa and her mom for acting that way “because I know if anyone crushes my kids, like, mama bear comes out.”

Siwa attends the premiere of "Fuller House" at The Grove on Feb. 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

And while all is “good on the JoJo front,” Bure added that a lesson to learn is “to be mindful” of what one posts.

“No matter how many followers you have, you know, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” Bure said. “And whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”

She added to be mindful of what we do post even if it’s “meant to be innocent and fun at the time.”

After saying that there’s “no drama” between the two, Bure did take a moment to remind people that she’s “still a human being.”

“If you’ve ever personally run into me and I was not the person you were hoping or expecting, I just want to say I’m sorry,” she said. “Sorry in the sense that I get asked for photos and autographs often and 99% of the time it is my joy to do that.”

“But I’m still a human being. All public people are and sometimes you have bad days and sometimes you’re stressed out, sometimes you’re just in your own head that you’re not even really paying attention to what’s going on around you,” Bure continued, noting that she “prides herself” on being a kind person.

“There may be one moment in your life, and you may have been that person that wasn’t at their best or you may have been on the receiving end of someone that wasn’t at their best, but that shouldn’t define the person and their character if it’s a one-time thing,” Bure said, before wrapping up her video and saying, “And that is your ‘Full House’ lesson of the day.”

As of Tuesday evening, Siwa had not responded to Bure’s video.