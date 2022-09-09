Who are Camilla's children? What to know about the queen consort's kids

Now that King Charles III has risen to the throne, his wife, Camilla, has officially become queen consort.

Camilla is a mom of two kids, Tom Parker Bowles, 47, and Laura Lopes, 44, from a previous marriage. She shares with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she was married to from 1973 to 1995.

Camilla went on to marry King Charles III in 2005, and her children were present at the ceremony.

King Charles III and Queen Consort's official wedding photos in 2005, featuring Prince Harry, Prince William, and Laura and Tom Parker Bowles. Hugo Burnand / Tim Graham Phots via Getty Images

Camilla became queen consort when Charles' mom, Queen Elizabeth II, died at age 96 on Sept. 8.

Before she passed away, Queen Elizabeth announced her desire for Camilla to become queen consort when she had her Platinum Jubilee celebration earlier this year.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the message continued.

Although Camilla is married into the royal family, her children are not in the line of succession and do not have any royal titles. "We're commoners," Tom Parker Bowles said during an interview with A Current Affair in 2015.

Here are more details about Camilla's two kids.

(L to R) Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla, queen consort, and Laura Lopes attend the launch of the "Fortnum & Mason Christmas & Other Winter Feasts" cookbook by Tom Parker Bowles at Fortnum & Mason on October 17, 2018, in London, England. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Tom Parker Bowles, 47

Tom Parker Bowles at the Boisdale Lunch & Awards 2022 at Boisdale of Canary Wharf on July 20, 2022 in London. MelMedia / Getty Images

In 1974, Camilla and her then-husband, Andrew, welcomed their first child, Tom Parker Bowles. Charles is both Tom's godfather and stepfather, per Tina Brown's "The Palace Papers."

Tom Parker Bowles is an award-winning food writer who has authored several cookbooks, including 2012's "Let's Eat: Recipes from My Kitchen Notebook" and 2021's "Fortnum & Mason: Time for Tea."

In a 2017 interview with The Daily Telegraph, he revealed how he became a food writer.

“I was pretty s--- at most things,” he said. “I was naughty, partied a bit hard. When I was younger I got sacked all the time. But I loved eating and could just about string a sentence together, so I thought I could write about food.”

The New York Times described Parker Bowles' food writing as follows: "His sense of humor is intact throughout and never sharper than when he’s writing about himself, whom he portrays as a callow Englishman with a crush on America and a tourist’s eagerness to fit in by speaking the lingo."

He has a son, Freddy, and a daughter, Lola, per Tatler.

Laura Lopes, 44

Laura Lopes attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. Max Mumby / Getty Images

Laura Lopes is Camilla and Andrew's second child, born in 1978.

In 2006, Lopes married her husband, Harry Lopes, a former Calvin Klein model and accountant, per Tatler. Wedding guests included King Charles III and the former Kate Middleton.

Lopes has three children, a daughter named Eliza and twin sons Gus and Louis, per Tatler.