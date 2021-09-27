Cameron Diaz on why she’s attracted to husband Benji Madden, but not his twin

Cameron Diaz may think her husband, Benji Madden, is "hot," but she's never been attracted to his twin brother, Joel Madden.

The "Charlie's Angels" star, 49, explained during a candid chat on the latest episode of the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast that she instantly fell for the Good Charlotte guitarist, 42, after his brother and bandmate, Joel Madden, and Joel Madden's wife, Nicole Richie, helped introduce them.

Cameron Diaz, center, poses with husband Benji Madden, right, and his twin brother, Joel Madden, left. Donato Sardella

"I met (my husband) through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law. I met them first and then they didn’t set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other," Diaz recalled.

"I was like, ‘How come I didn’t see him before?’” Diaz added.

"Which is funny," interjected Diaz's business partner Katherine Power, "because you saw his twin brother."

Though the Madden brothers are twins, they're their own men, explained the "Something About Mary" star, who launched an organic wine brand, Avaline, with Power in 2020.

"They’re not the same, they’re so different," she said. "Even though they’re twins, they’re very, very different, obviously."

Recalling that first meeting with Benji Madden, Diaz continued, "I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he’s hot. I haven’t seen him before.'

“But then when I saw him, like who he was — that’s what made me really be like, ‘Oh, you, you, you’re special. You’re the guy. You’re the hidden gem in my life,’” she gushed.

After a whirlwind romance, Diaz and Benji Madden tied the knot in January 2015 during an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home. The couple announced the birth of their first child, a daughter named Raddix, five years later.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the pair wrote in identical Instagram posts. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

Diaz has opened up in the past about her special relationship with sister-in-law Richie, 40, who married Joel Madden in 2010 and shares two children with him: daughter Harlow, 13, and son Sparrow, 12.

In 2016, Diaz posted a since-deleted photo of herself embracing designer Richie at a fashion event.

“We’re sisters because of our misters and I am SO impressed by and proud of how talented she is,” Diaz wrote in her caption.

Related: