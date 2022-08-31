Bruce Willis’ wife reveals how stepdaughter Scout helped her cope with ‘paralyzing’ grief

Bruce Willis’ family is there for each other.

On Tuesday, the star’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared an Instagram post in which she credits his daughter Scout with keeping her head up while the “Die Hard” actor, 67, deals with aphasia.

“This was the summer of self discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” she began. In the accompanying video, she can be seen gardening, working out and staining furniture, among other activities.

“My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too,” she continued, while also using the hashtag #nationalgriefawarenessday in honor of National Grief Awareness Day, which was Tuesday.

In March, Willis’ family announced he was stepping away from acting after revealing he has aphasia, a disorder in which damage to the brain can affect speech and the ability to read and write. Scout is one of Willis’ three daughters he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. He also has two daughters with Heming Willis.

Shortly after revealing their father has aphasia, Scout and one of her sisters, Rumer, posted photos of them with their dad, thanking fans for their support.

“The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away,” Scout wrote on her Instagram story. “Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning Love for my daddio and my whole family!”

Heming Willis has also given her followers a peek into her life with her husband, posting pictures in April taken by their daughter Mabel, 10, on Instagram.

"Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat," she captioned the pictures of them taking in a day of nature.

Willis has also enjoyed summer, as evidenced by a video Heming Willis shared in July that featured the actor dancing with Mabel to Lizzo's hit "About Damn Time."