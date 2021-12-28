Brooklinn Khoury recalls 1st date with Chloe Lukasiak: 'I just fell so hard'

Brooklinn Khoury is spilling all of the tea!

The pro skateboarder revealed how she met girlfriend Chloé Lukasiak in a new interview with People and said that they first crossed paths last year, just a few days before a pit bull attacked her and ripped off her "whole top lip and edges" of her nose on Nov. 3, 2020.

“I just fell so hard,” Khoury explained about her first date with Lukasiak. She recalled that they grabbed coffee together at a Starbucks and afterward, spent time together carving pumpkins.

But after her dog accident, Khoury said she couldn’t help but worry that Lukasiak might’ve changed her feelings about her. “I was like, 'What if she doesn’t think I’m pretty anymore?'" Khoury said.

Khoury didn't need to worry about anything because the "Dance Moms" alum has stood by her girlfriend's side through it all.

“She’s just incredible,” Khoury said of Lukasiak. “She’s the best.”

Khoury told People that her dog attack happened when she went to visit her cousin in Gilbert, Arizona. Although she met her cousin's 8-year-old pooch many times before, she was shocked when he attacked her after she leaned closer to pet him.

"I was standing, and he was sitting — he literally just sprung up,” Khoury recalled. "And he was literally, hanging — literally like arms, legs hanging off of my lip. And my first instinct was like, ‘Oh my God, get on the ground with him, hold his head, go wherever he goes.’"

But when the dog finally let go, Khoury noticed that there was a lot of blood on her shirt.

Although Khoury was immediately rushed to the hospital, the doctors there told her that they were unable to reattach her upper lip.

“The first time seeing my face after the surgery was scary," she admitted. “But I was like, ‘OK, time to love this new version of myself for now.’ I want people to know that they’re not alone if they’re going through something like this.”

Since the attack, Khoury has decided to look on the bright side of things instead of being depressed about her situation. “I’m learning to love myself,” she told People. “I want to inspire as many people as I can.”

Khoury has been documenting her recovery journey on Instagram, and in November, Lukasiak paid homage to her girlfriend when she noted how strong Khoury has been after the dog attack.

"Despite all the hardship she has experienced the past year, never once has she wavered in being the most incredible human I’ve ever met," Lukasiak wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to celebrate her in a way she would love so I invited everyone she loves most & threw her a surprise picnic on the beach."

After getting one reconstructive surgery done, Khoury plans to undergo four more procedures before doctors can rebuild her upper lip.