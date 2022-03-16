Brittany Matthews shares pics from her honeymoon with Patrick Mahomes

Off to the honeymoon!

It looks like Brittany Matthews and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes are having a romantic and relaxing getaway after tying the knot March 12.

brittanylynne/ Instagram

Matthews, 26, shared a few glimpses of their honeymoon in her Instagram story, starting with a photo of rose petals strewn over a table with a sunny airplane window in the background.

brittanylynne/ Instagram

She also shared a video of her and Mahomes, 26, toasting glasses of pink fizz garnished with strawberries.

The longtime couple, who are high school sweethearts, said “I do” in an outdoor ceremony in Maui, Hawaii. They got engaged in 2020 and share a 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

Another photo showed a cake decorated with the logo for Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, where they first started dating.

brittanylynne/ Instagram

“Where it all began,” Matthews wrote on the photo with a smiley face emoji with hearts.

Matthews, who is a personal trainer and co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, also shared a selfie of her and her hubby looking ready for a fun day out.

brittanylynne/ Instagram

“Still rocking this blue & white vibe,” she captioned the picture.

She and Mahomes did rock a similar color scheme at their wedding. Matthews wore a stunning custom Versace gown with cutout detailing around the bodice, while Mahomes looked dapper in a gray suit with a pale blue tie.

The football pro’s mom celebrated their special day with a sweet throwback photo, posting a picture of her son as a little boy at her wedding next to a recent pic of her celebrating his nuptials.

“Wow how the time flies. My boy is married!!” she wrote in the caption. “I love you always and forever ❤️ you will always be my first born.”