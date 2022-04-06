Brittany Matthews addresses if she and Patrick Mahomes will have another baby

Brittany Matthews is loving married life.

While answering questions from fans on her Instagram story Tuesday, the former soccer player opened up about her wedding in Hawaii to NFL star Patrick Mahomes that took place in March.

“How does it feel being married?! :) congrats,” a fan asked.

“So amazing. Thank you,” she replied.

When asked about the location of their wedding, Matthews, who said she plans to change her name, wrote that tying the knot in Hawaii was a no-brainer.

“We took our first vacation there together and we have just loved it ever since,” she wrote. “The weather and views are just perfection there! I wanted somewhere where people couldn’t just pull up to lol.”

It was a sweet day for the couple, which Matthews revealed had multiple cakes as part of the celebration.

"Carrot cake, red velvet & his cake was cookies & cream,” she wrote.

Matthews, who said she and Mahomes went to Olive Garden on their first date, said she plans to share more wedding pictures when she gets them back. She noted they didn’t allow phones at the wedding, which is why people may not have seen a lot of photos from the big day.

When asked about the "one thing" that their wedding "wouldn't have been complete without," Matthew said that it was writing their vows.

"I think this made it so intimate and perfect! Was definitely my favorite part of the day looking into each others eyes and reading them," she responded.

One person wanted to know if more kids are on the horizon for the couple, who are already parents to their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling.

“Ok, y’all really out here wanting us to have another baby,” Matthews wrote. “Got so many of these! We don’t exactly know yet! Y’all need to calm down.”

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Matthews attend the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills as part of the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend on February 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chase Agnello-Dean / NHLI via Getty Images

Someone else asked, “What’s the best part of being a mother?”

“It’s like constantly having your best friend with you,” Matthews replied. “She makes me the happiest and even on bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her. I love watching her grow up everyday and start to be able to do things on her own!”

Matthews has been a target of online hate, with people blasting her for spraying champagne on fans after Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won a thrilling playoff game over the Buffalo Bills in January, and some questioning whether she got breast implants, which she responded to in June 2021. One fan wondered how she manages to “continue each day with such grace in such a hateful world.”

“Honestly, I have no other choice,” Matthew wrote back. “I would never let people on the Internet destroy my peace or effect my life. BUT. It’s been hard, it took time to learn this and still learning at times.”

“My world outside of social media is great,” she added. “I have the right people around me always and that’s where I stay when people on here wanna be s-----. Not my problem, bye.”