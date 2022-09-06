Britney Spears says she doesn’t ‘believe in God anymore’ in audio addressing her family

Britney Spears spoke directly to her teenage sons in an audio clip shared Monday on Instagram.

In the clip, which has since been deleted, the pop star, 40, addressed both children she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16.

“I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing, maybe because I never have,” she said.

“Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has, with ‘Hope she gets better, I will pray for her.’ Pray for what?” the pop star continued.

“I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad 40 grand a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?”

Spears’ post came after Jayden appeared in an interview with Britain’s ITV News published Sept. 2.

“I 100% think this can be fixed, of course,” Jayden said of his relationship with his mother in the interview, which ITV said was conducted in the presence of Jayden’s father, Kevin Federline, with his permission. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort ... I really want to see her again.”

NBC News has not independently confirmed whether Federline was present during the interview or when it took place.

Jayden also told ITV News in his interview published Sept. 2 he wished his mom would post less on social media.

“It’s like almost as if she has to put something on Instagram to get attention,” he told ITV News. “This has gone on for years and years and years, and there’s a high chance that this is never going to really stop, but I’m hoping for me, maybe she will.”

NBC News has reached out to Spears for further comment following her audio message.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sept. 2, Spears wrote, “My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply sadness me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!”

Federline, 44, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, spoke to ITV News in early August about his sons’ current relationship with their mom.

“The boys have decided that they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve actually seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” he said.

Spears responded to Federline’s comments in her Instagram story at the time, writing in part, “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children ...”

In her recent audio clip, Spears criticized her family, including her sons, for how, in her view, they “secretly loved looking at me as something was wrong with me.”

Spears' father, Jamie Spears, 70, was in control of his daughter’s conservatorship for 13 years before being suspended as conservator last year.

In a Los Angeles Superior Court filing in January, Spears also alleged that her father had “enriched himself” with $6 million of her earnings throughout the course of the conservatorship.

The elder Spears did not address these specific allegations when NBC News reached out at the time, but he has repeatedly denied claims that he abused his role as conservator over the years.

NBC News has reached out to Kevin Federline, Jamie Spears and Britney Spears’ representatives for comment about Spears’ latest remarks but has not received responses.

The singer finished Monday’s audio message with a reflection on her religious beliefs.

“God would not allow that to happen to me if a God existed,” she said. “I don’t believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe anymore. I’m an Atheist, y’all.”