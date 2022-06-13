Britney Spears’ mom congratulates singer — on Instagram — after she marries Sam Asghari

Lynne Spears is reaching out to daughter Britney Spears on social media to celebrate her recent wedding to husband Sam Asghari.

On June 9, the 40-year-old singer tied the knot with Asghari, 28, in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home. (Lynne was reportedly not in attendance.)

Britney shared multiple photos and videos on Instagram from the nuptials and her mother commented on one of the posts despite their strained relationship.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne wrote beside a slideshow that included photos of the singer and Asghari kissing on a balcony. “Your wedding is the Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!”

She added, “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

While her daughter did not respond, many fans flooded the comments with critical replies to Lynne Spears’ message.

Lynne Spears and Britney Spears. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

According to E! News, Lynne liked a post on Asghari’s sister’s page as well.

“One of the most beautiful and emotional moments of my life was to watch my brother get married,” Fay Asghari wrote on Instagram. “I love you both so much @samasghari & @britneyspears.”

Before the wedding, E! News also reported that Lynne Spears, father and past co-conservator Jamie Spears and sister Jamie Lynne Spears were not invited to the ceremony.

Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen had confirmed Spears and Asghari’s marriage in a text sent to TODAY.

“I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way,” Cohen said.

The “Lucky” singer walked down the aisle in a custom, off-the-shoulder Versace gown that featured a long, flowy veil. Asghari matched his bride in a classic black Versace tuxedo.

Some of the photos she has shared from the celebration include a horse-drawn carriage and a dance floor decorated with flowers.

Plenty of celebrity guests attended the wedding like Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace and Paris Hilton.

One snap showed Spears and Asghari chatting with Gomez during the celebration.

“After dancing all night I finally sat down and realized who I was,” the “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer wrote. Asghari playfully commented, “The best wedding I’ve ever been invited to.”

A surprise, uninvited guest also made an appearance — Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander. After crashing the special event, he was arrested at Spears and Asghari’s California home. Alexander was initially tasered and arrested due to a 2016 felony warrant in Napa County. A Ventura County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson also reported that Alexander was later arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery, vandalism and trespassing in Ventura County.

The pop star had previously announced her engagement to Asghari in September 2021 on Instagram, a couple months before her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated at her request in November 2021.

In April the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. The following month, they shared in a joint statement that they had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news,” they said. “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”