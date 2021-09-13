Britney Spears' fiancé reveals 1 thing 'people don't get' about her

Singer, dancer, actor ... athlete? According to Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, the superstar is also great at sports.

“A lot of people don’t get that she’s a crazy, crazy athlete,” he said in the October issue of Men’s Health. “We play tennis together. We play ping-pong together. She’s really good at ping-pong. It’s a real competition.”

Asghari, a trainer who has jumped into acting in such shows as “Black Monday,” “Hacks” and “NCIS,” said he doesn’t always go full throttle when they play, because he believes it’s the right thing to do, as someone who grew up with sisters.

“And I’m competitive, but I try to take it easy,” he said. “Not because she’s a woman. Not because she’s weak, because she’s not. But I grew up with three sisters, so I learned that taking competition too seriously can lead to hurt feelings. Family take it easy on each other.”

Asghari, right, with Spears in 2019, says she is a "crazy, crazy athlete." Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Asghari added that’s not all the physical activity the couple gets.

“There’s a lot of yoga that she likes to do,” he said. “She’s flexible, she has endurance, she does handstands on my legs. I’m not good at it, but I do it because she wants to do it. I just want her to be happy. If something makes her happy, I’ll do it. I’m not going to argue. What’s that saying? ‘Happy wife, happy life.’ ”

Asghari, 27, and Spears, 39, announced their engagement Sunday. News of their impending nuptials reached a fever pitch when Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer advised Spears to get a prenuptial agreement, a piece of advice Asghari joked about accepting. (Spears shared a photo from Asghari's Men's Health shoot on Instagram, writing of the engagement, "It was definitely worth the wait ... I’m so blessed it’s insane.")

Asghari, who is originally from Iran, also said his family is aware of just who his fiancée is.

“Of course they know my girl. Everybody knows her. My grandmother knows my girl,” he said.

He added his sisters keep him in check when it comes to treating women right.

“When I need an honest opinion, I go to my sisters,” he said. “I learned a lot about women from them, and I learned a lot about respecting women. I had to; otherwise I would get my a-- kicked.”