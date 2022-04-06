Britney Spears calls Sam Asghari her ‘husband’ in her latest Instagram post

Britney Spears is fueling rumors that she and fiancé Sam Asghari have already tied the knot.

The "Toxic" singer referred to her longtime love as her "husband" in an Instagram post on Wednesday, four months after Asghari referred to Spears as "my wife" on Instagram.

Britney Spears and longtime love Sam Asghari smile for photographers at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for GLAAD

The reference came matter-of-factly in the post, which found Spears celebrating the beauty of Hollywood stars Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore. Alongside photos of the pair, Spears gushed, "I will tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I’ve met 1000s of celebrities in the business … but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were @katehudson and @drewbarrymore. They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!!"

As the Grammy winner went on to call out the unrealistic depictions of life on social media, she jokingly mentioned that she gets "annoyed" by her "husband."

"I’m saying all this because it honestly is weird that in social media the expectations to be perfect is pretty crazy !!! And although I love my husband I will be honest and say I get annoyed all the time 😂😂 !!! " she wrote.

Spears announced her engagement to Asghari in September 2021 when she flashed her stunning diamond engagement ring in a video she shared on Instagram. Asghari’s manager, Brandon Cohen of BACtalent, confirmed the news to TODAY.

But Spears and Asghari have dropped hints over the past few months that they may have already said "I do."

Back in December 2021, Asghari honored Spears' 40th birthday — the first birthday the singer celebrated since being released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship the month before — in a gushing post that celebrated his "wife"'s strength.

"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world ❤️ Everyday is your birthday my queen 👑 Happy 1st birthday to my wife 🥳 ," he wrote.

Yet, earlier this month, Spears, who shares two teenage sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, referred to Aghari as her "fiancé" in a sweet Instagram post celebrating his birthday.

"Happy Birthday 🎊🎁 to my Fiancé … I love you so much ❤️ … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!" she wrote.

Perhaps Spears will officially reveal her current marital status in her upcoming memoir.