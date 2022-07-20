Brad Pitt hit the red carpet in a skirt and combat boots in Germany

Brad Pitt plays the part of an unlucky assassin in the new action-comedy “Bullet Train,” but the actor was really killing it, fashion-wise, on the red carpet for a recent screening of the flick.

On Tuesday, at Berlin’s Zoo Palast theater, Pitt debuted a look that showed off his personal style — and his legs, too.

The 58-year-old hit the red carpet in a brown and blush ensemble, complete with a knee-length skirt.

Brad Pitt shows off his bold style at Berlin's Zoo Palast on July 19, 2022. Ben Kriemann / Getty Images

Pitt teamed up the raw-edge, asymmetrical skirt with a matching earthy brown jacket and a blush pink button-up shirt.

As for his accessories, he went with tortoise-framed sunglasses, a long gold necklace, an even longer silver chain, a couple of rings and a bold pair of combat boots to really cap off the leggy look.

Brad Pitt arrives for the premiere of the film "Bullet Train" in Berlin on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Markus Schreiber / AP

Despite the star’s striking fashion choice, last year, in an interview with Esquire, he claimed, “If I have a style, it’s no style.”

He went on to say of his clothes that, “I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

So it's no surprise he was drawn to his red carpet skirt, with multiple seams exposing the stitching down the front of the light and airy garment.

In that same interview, Pitt also told the publication that he finds following fashion trends "too exhausting."

However, he once predicted the trend of men wearing skirts.

Zazie Beetz, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the "Bullet Train" red carpet screening in Berlin. Ben Kriemann / Getty Images

Back in 2004, while promoting his then-new release, “Troy,” Pitt declared, “Men will be wearing skirts by next summer. That’s my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then,” according to British Vogue.

See what he wears in "Bullet Train" when it hits theaters nationwide August 5, 2022.