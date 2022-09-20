Brad Pitt makes surprise sculptor debut in a series ‘about self-reflection’

Brad Pitt has made a surprise debut as a sculptor, unveiling a set of handcrafted works at an art museum in Finland in what appears to be his first-ever public art exhibition.

Pitt, 58, unveiled the sculptures on Saturday at an exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. The surprise debut was part of a larger exhibition by British artist Thomas Houseago, with Australian musician Nick Cave also displaying his own artwork at the show.

The Sara Hildén Art Museum said in a news release that it was “exciting to get to experience a new and different artistic side” of Pitt and Cave, frontman of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The art museum said Pitt’s range of sculptural works were being “presented in public for the first time,” including a molded plaster panel depicting a gunfight scene, as well as a series of house-shaped sculptures molded in clear silicone that had each been shot at with different gauges of ammunition.

Speaking to Finnish broadcaster Yle News, the “Fight Club” actor said his series was “about self-reflection,” with a focus on his own personal relationships.

“It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit,” Pitt was quoted as saying.

“It was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong,” the actor said, according to the broadcaster

Pitt has faced intense recent scrutiny over his personal life following his split from Angelina Jolie.

This article originally appeared on NBC News.