Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘intentionally’ harming winery business

A dispute over a winery once purchased by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has once again spilled over into court.

Pitt's legal team alleges in new court documents filed in Los Angeles last week that Jolie "sought to inflict harm" on Pitt by unlawfully selling her stake in the French vineyard Chateau Miraval to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, the owner of the consortium behind the Stolichnaya vodka brand.

The former couple purchased shares in the 148-acre winery together in 2008, and got married at Chateau Miraval, the home on the property in the south of France, in 2014.

They envisioned it as a private home for them and their six children, according to the court documents. The first bottles of Miraval Rosé went on sale in 2013.

Brad Pitt has sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the sale of her stake in the Miraval winery that they bought together in 2008. Mathis Wienand / Getty Images

Pitt sued Jolie in February for selling her shares in the winery. His latest filing says that Jolie and Shefler have "diminished the value" of the winery and sought to "undermine Pitt's investment" in the business.

Pitt's legal team said in the court documents that Jolie secretly sold her stake in the winery in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, an entity that Pitt's attorneys claim is "indirectly owned and controlled" by Shefler.

The latest filing says that Jolie knew that Shefler and his associates would then try to take over the business, which is "exactly what Shefler has done."

"Jolie has sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions," the documents say about Shefler.

NBC News reached out to representatives for Angelina Jolie but did not receive a response. The actor has not filed any response or made any official statements.

NBC News also reached out to Shefler for comment but did not receive a response.

In the new filing, Pitt's attorneys argue Jolie violated a contractual agreement that neither one would sell their stake without the other's consent.

"Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make," the court filing reads.

Pitt's attorneys also argue in the new filing that Pitt poured in millions of dollars to turn the vineyard from a money-losing operation to a "multimillion-dollar global business." The filing also states that Jolie "contributed nothing to Miraval’s success" and has not visited the winery since filing for divorce in 2016.