As Queen Elizabeth II marks her 70th year on the throne at her Platinum Jubilee in June, TODAY's senior international correspondent Keir Simmons will explore the future of the British royal establishment in a brand-new podcast.

In "Born to Rule: When Charles is King," Simmons will talk to journalists and royal insiders with decades of knowledge about Prince Charles to get a better understanding of the man who will one day be king.

At 73, Charles waits for his chance to take over after Britain's longest-reigning monarch, and "Born to Rule" will delve into questions about if there's a place for the monarchy in today's society and if the public will accept him as king.

The podcast will premiere Monday, May 30.