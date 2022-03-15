A judge granted Bob Saget’s family a permanent injunction to block the release of his death investigation records on Monday.

Circuit Judge Vincent S. Chiu of Orange County Clerk granted the late comedian’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer Saget, their legal request on Monday, per documents obtained by TODAY.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” Saget’s family attorney, Brian H. Bieber, said in a statement to NBC News. “We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward. All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

In February, the Florida judge temporarily blocked the release of some of the records related to the “Full House” star’s death after the family sued Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office explaining that they “would suffer irreparable harm” if the records were disseminated. In the lawsuit, the family stated that they did not want “photographs, video recordings, audio recordings” and “statutorily protected autopsy information” released.

Saget was found dead on Jan. 9 in an Orlando hotel room. He was 65. The comic’s cause of death was confirmed as accidental head trauma by a Florida medical examiner’s report after an autopsy.

In a Feb. 10 statement, medical examiner Joshua Stephany further shared that Saget died as a “result of blunt head trauma” and his injuries were likely “incurred from an unwitnessed fall.” The autopsy noted that the injuries to the back of his head caused bleeding in different parts of the brain and multiple fractures around his eyes and his head. There was no evidence of foul play and no illicit drugs were found. Saget also tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Rizzo paid tribute to her late husband in an emotional post, detailing her grief for the last two months. Over the weekend, “Full House” stars Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier and Scott Weinger reunited at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

While talking with TODAY, they reflected on their 35-year friendship with Saget, with Coulier expressing, “It’s still hard to talk about it because he was such a huge part of our family. And he was the central figure that always brought us together.”

Barber added, “It’s weird having to start a new group chat and his name’s not there,” with Weinger remembering how Saget always texted “I love you.”

With so many fans sharing their love for the series and the Netflix reboot, “Fuller House,” the cast noted that they would be up for another reboot. Coulier joked, “Like, OK, we’ll do ‘Fullest House’ … I think we would in a heartbeat.”

“It would be hard, but I think Bob would want that,” Barber shared.

“I think that’s one of the greatest legacies that he’s going to leave, is that he gets to be America’s dad, and people get to take that memory away,” Bure said. “That will never go away.”